WATCH at 11 a.m. – Indiana health officials give COVID-19 update as positivity rate ticks up

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE/AP) Officials with the Indiana State Department of Health will hold a media briefing Friday at 11 a.m. to give updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D. and Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D. will host the briefing. Back in June the 7-day positive rate reached a low of 2.0 percent, but has since increased to 4.0 percent. Less than 50 percent of Indiana residents have received a full dose the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently only about 48% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated — and some parts of the country have far lower immunization rates, places where the delta variant is surging. On Thursday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said that’s leading to “two truths” — highly immunized swaths of America are getting back to normal while hospitalizations are rising in other places.

“This rapid rise is troubling,” she said: A few weeks ago the delta variant accounted for just over a quarter of new U.S. cases, but it now accounts for just over 50% — and in some places, such as parts of the Midwest, as much as 80%.