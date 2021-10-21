Watch at 1: Indiana Public Health Commission to discuss healthcare workforce issues

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Governor’s Public Health Commission is expected to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss issues affecting the public health workforce.

Thursday’s meeting will run from 1 – 3 p.m. in Indianapolis and will be livestreamed by the Indiana Department of Health.

Back in August, Gov. Eric Holcomb created the commission to study the state’s public health infrastructure. The 15-member committee includes Allen County Department of Health Admintrator Mindy Waldron.

The commission is expected to include recommendations to state legislators on how to address areas of public health including funding challenges, promoting health equity and ensuring the stability of local health departments. From there, the commission will present recommendations on potential legislation.

Watch the livestream at 1 p.m. on wane.com.