Warsaw state rep Wolkins won’t seek reelection

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — One of the longest-serving members of the Indiana House is among two Republican lawmakers who’ve decided to not seek reelection this year.

Seventy-six-year-old Rep. David Wolkins of Warsaw says he’s decided to step down from the seat he’s held since first winning election in 1988.

Wolkins has been chairman of the House Environmental Affairs Committee for several years, often frustrating activists who want tougher state anti-pollution laws.

Republican Rep. Ron Bacon of Chandler also won’t seek election again and will complete a decade representing an Evansville-area district.