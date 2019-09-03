Warsaw Fire Station #2 installs Safe Haven Baby Box

Warsaw, Ind. (WANE) — Warsaw installed a Safe Haven Baby Box at Station #2 and the baby box was blessed and put into operation Friday morning.

The Safe Haven Law allows people to anonymously surrender their healthy newborn without fear of criminal prosecution.

The box is positioned on the south side of the fire station and is available to the public. This fire station was chosen due to easy access and the level of anonymity it provides.

There are currently 14 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana and Ohio. Click here for Safe Haven Baby Box locations.

On Friday many speakers, including Warsaw Fire Chief Michael Wilson and Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer, thanked the community for stepping up to support this effort. Thallemer said the box represents a positive way to create good options.

“Here’s a tangible way that we can save lives,” Thallemer said.

Monica Kelsey, Safe Haven Baby Boxes Representative, David Wolkins, State Representative for District 18, Warsaw Mayor Joseph Thallemer, Warsaw Fire Chief Mike Wilson and Dave Koontz, Executive Director, Right to Life of North Central Indiana, gathered Friday for the Baby Box installation.

Dave Koontz, Executive Director of Right To Life of North Central Indiana, said it was a privilege to be part of the Safe Haven Baby Box project.

“Many of us in Kosciusko County want to make sure that any mother in crisis realizes she doesn’t have to abandon her baby,” he said.

Monica Kelsey ended the unveiling by stating, “This box represents no shame, no blame, and no names. We can help you, we will love you and we will never judge you.”

Safe Haven Baby Box Inc. is a non-profit organization founded by firefighter/medic Monica Kelsey. Kelsey was abandoned as an infant and is committed to ensuring the safety of newborns by installing more Safe Haven Baby Boxes in communities which allows women 100% anonymity.

The Safe Haven Baby Box organization also staffs a 24-hour National Crisis hotline (1-866-99BABY1) to give women the opportunity to talk to a trained licensed professional as they consider safely surrendering their newborn.

“So far in 2019, 6 babies have been surrendered in Indiana safely as a result of women calling the Safe Haven Baby Box hotline and allowing us to walk alongside them. One of the babies was surrendered in Kosciusko County back in January. We know that education and awareness around the Safe Haven Law and Safe Haven Baby Boxes save lives. Women in crisis need more options, and more locations throughout the state of Indiana and I am determined to make this happen for them.” Monica Kelsey, Founder of Safe Haven Baby Box Inc.

Right to Life of North Central Indiana raised funds with the help of local community members and organizations to install a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Warsaw fire station.

“Safe Haven Baby Boxes are being installed in north central Indiana because many individuals and organizations are willing to invest in this life saving option. It’s encouraging to see Warsaw be one of the first in the region to implement the Baby Box program,” says Dave Koontz, Executive Director of Right to Life of North Central Indiana.

Nationwide, 58 women and children have come through the Safe Haven Baby Boxes program with 2 of those surrenders in North Central Indiana in 2019. Safe Haven Baby Boxes cost roughly $10,000 to install and are equipped with alarm systems to notify 9-1-1 immediately. Safe Haven Baby Boxes also have heating and cooling features and lock as soon as the baby is placed inside.

Indiana is one of five states with updated Safe Haven Laws to include additional surrender options, such as the Safe Haven Baby Box.