Wanted Pekin man resists police, faces more drug charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Pekin, Indiana man wanted for possession of methamphetamine faces new drug charges after attempting to flee from Troopers Friday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

In a press release, Indiana State Police said Cassidy Marion, 34, is now charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Resisting Law Enforcement.

Cassidy Marion

According to police, three troopers arrived at a May Drive residence in Fredericksburg, Indiana armed with a warrant for Marion. The warrant was for possession of methamphetamine.

Police said when troopers made contact with Marion he immediately ran into the woods, but officers chased after him and apprehended him.

At the time of his arrest, the troopers found additional suspected drugs and paraphernalia on Marion.