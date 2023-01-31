MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process.

Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at the Martin County Courthouse near the Circuit Courtroom when she informed Sanders that he was to be arrested for an outstanding warrant in Martin County.

When Pressley attempted to arrest Sanders, he fled from the courthouse, injuring Pressley in the process by shoving her in an attempt to evade and escape.

Sanders made it to his vehicle where he then drove from the courthouse at speeds over 100 mph. While traveling on SR 450, Sheriff Josh Greene was able to catch up with Sanders and followed him to a residence in Trinity Springs.

Deputies helped to surround the residence and performed a search throughout the night and into the next morning. However, Sanders is yet to be located.

Deputy Pressley has since been admitted and released from Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and has returned to work.

Sanders is wanted and charged with the following:

Battery resulting in bodily injury on law enforcement official (level 5 felony)

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle with a prior conviction (level 5 felony)

Reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor)

Violation of probation (Martin Circuit Court Warrant)

Martin County Sheriff’s Department posted the release and a photo of Sanders on their social media. Martin County law enforcement was supported by the Indiana State Police, Loogootee Police Department, and Indiana Conservation Law Enforcement.