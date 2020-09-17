WANTED: Head of Indiana exotic animal park shown on ‘Tiger King’ on the run

A baby tiger is shown at the Wildlife in Need exotic animal park in Charlestown, Ind.

CHARLESTON, Ind. (WANE) — The state Attorney General’s Office has asked for the public’s help to find the owner of a southern Indiana exotic animal park.

FILE – Wildlife in Need director Tim Stark

Tim Stark, who owns Wildlife in Need animal park in Charlestown, was found in contempt of court and is wanted and at large.

Earlier this month, a court ordered the animal park to surrender animals including monkeys, birds, wolves and bears following abuse allegations. The Indianapolis Zoo is coordinating where the animals go.

This week then, Attorney General Curtis Hill filed an emergency motion asking a court to issue a judgment against Stark for apparently removing animals himself. The court gave Stark until Tuesday afternoon to tell authorities where the missing animals were, but Stark did not comply.

As a result, a judge found him in contempt of court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In a news release Thursday, Hill said a witness spotted Stark around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday driving his truck at a high rate of speed north just outside Charlestown.

Anyone who spots Stark is asked to contact local law enforcement.

Stark and his park were featured in the Netflix series “Tiger King.”