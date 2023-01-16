BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield.

The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.

The department said the driver was unable to stay in the appropriate lane. The officer suspected that the driver was operating while intoxicated or impaired.

Marcus Curtis

The driver refused to stop and the department said they were joined by Indiana State Police troopers. Video captured on INDOT’s traffic cameras shows the chase continuing south on I-65 southbound, through the north split, and onto I-70,

The department said an officer with the Greenfield Police Department set up tire deflation devices near the 103 mile marker on I-70, which successfully contacted the suspect vehicle’s tires.

The chase ended at the Greenfield Exit for State Road 9, where the driver was taken into custody. The area where the pursuit ended was closed for around an hour before reopening to traffic.

The department said 26-year-old Marcus Curtis was taken into custody. After the arrest, police discovered that Curtis was wanted on a warrant out of Ohio for parole violation and homicide. He is also wanted out of Georgia for terroristic threats.

Curtis was being held Monday in the Boone County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement. He is awaiting extradition to Ohio.