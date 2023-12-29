MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Walton man was arrested following a pursuit by Indiana State Police on Friday, Dec. 22.

In a press release from Indiana State Police, around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 22, an ISP trooper was patrolling Wallick Road near County Road 300 South. After observing a driver who had active felony warrants out of Miami and Cass Counties, ISP Troopers topped a 1996 Dodge Truck near the residence.

The driver, identified as Ryan M. Oldacker, 42 of Walton, fled the truck stop through the yard of a residence and traveled southbound on Wallick Road for 2 miles before turning west onto County Road 500 South.

The pursuit continued from County Road 500 South to another residence at County Road 200 East, where Oldacker was taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia. Oldacker is currently being held at Miami County Jail on preliminary charges of;