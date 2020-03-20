Walmart looking to hire 150,000 nationwide, 2,000 in Indiana

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WANE/AP) Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer plans to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers for its stores and distribution centers through the end of May as online orders surge with households stocking up. In Indiana, Walmart plans to hire more than 2,000 workers for its stores, Sam’s Clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment center.

The jobs are temporary, but many will become permanent, said spokesman Dan Bartlett. He said that the company is reaching out to industry groups in the restaurant and hospitality industry, both of which are getting slammed by lockdowns and travel bans.

Those interested in applying should visit walmartcareers.com.

Latest Coronavirus Developments: