DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Walmart in Decatur is one of 15 Indiana locations that’s been remodeled this year as part of an investment upwards of $75 million, the retail chain announced Monday.

The updates are said to help shoppers save time and money, with many of the stores adding options like pickup, delivery, and “express delivery”– which gets shoppers their orders in less than two hours, Walmart said in a release.

The investment also accounts for interior and exterior remodeling, along with expanding departments to have a variety of items to choose from.

“Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today and, in the future,” said Jessica Villanueva, the regional general manager in east Indiana. “Nearly ninety percent of the U.S. population lives within ten miles of a Walmart, so whether someone is shopping in-store, online, through mobile or Pick Up, our brick-and-mortar stores play a role in fulfilling those orders.”

According to the release, each location is hosting a grand re-opening to show off the updates.

Here’s a list of the Walmart stores that are being invested in:

* 2400 MORTHLAND DR VALPARAISO IN 46383 333 BOYD BLVD LA PORTE IN 46350 7850 CABELA DR HAMMOND IN 46324 * 1700 S 13TH ST DECATUR IN 46733 * 4200 WESTERN AVE CONNERSVILLE IN 47331 1965 N STATE ST GREENFIELD IN 46140 * 1115 AMERICAN WAY BOONVILLE IN 47601 4040 N NEWTON ST JASPER IN 47546 * 1600 E TIPTON ST SEYMOUR IN 47274 567 IVY TECH DR MADISON IN 47250 730 US HIGHWAY 66 E TELL CITY IN 47586 735 N GOSPEL ST PAOLI IN 47454 * 2910 GRANT LINE RD NEW ALBANY IN 47150 2500 N. FIRST AVENUE EVANSVILLE IN 47710 3430 TAYLOR AVE EVANSVILLE (SE) IN 47714 *Stores that have already held re-opening celebrations

“These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want, when they want it,” said Jarred Crabtree, the regional general manager in west Indiana. “I’m proud of our associates’ continued hard work taking care of our customers as they navigate the new enhanced experience.”