CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Lilly Endowment Inc. provided a $696,590 grant to Wabash College Sunday to build a summer youth development program on campus.

The camp, called The Liberal Arts at Play: Sports, Society, and Careers, is geared toward sophomore and junior males in high school and will show how studying the liberal arts can lead to a range of fun and engaging careers through sports.

Camp sessions will use issues and topics in sports as a vehicle to introduce students to liberal arts disciplines like economics, history and psychology.

“Through our other successful summer programs like the Wabash Liberal Arts Immersion Program and Pathway to Your Future, we know how important these pre-college experiences can be for young people,” said Wabash President Scott E. Feller.

The camp curriculum will also include guest speakers and day trips to sporting facilities.

Wabash College will contribute nearly $175,000 in matching funds for the three-year program.

“By supporting these efforts, we hope that young people in Indiana will experience what it’s like to be on a college campus and take part in meaningful programs that can help prepare them for success in college,” said Ted Maple, vice president for education for Lilly Endowment.