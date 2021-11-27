Volunteers plant fruit orchard for Indiana primate sanctuary

Macaques eat bananas during feeding time at Sangeh Monkey Forest in Sangeh, Bali Island, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Deprived of their preferred food source – the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by the tourists now kept away by the coronavirus – hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to […]

WINAMAC, Ind. (AP) — Staff at a primate sanctuary in northern Indiana will be feeding the center’s menagerie with freshly picked fruit in the coming years thanks to a newly planted orchard.

A team of volunteers helped plant 60 fruit trees last month on the property of the Peaceable Primate Sanctuary in Pulaski County, which is home to baboons and macaque monkeys retired from research facilities and pharmaceutical companies.

WSBT-TV reports the new orchard at the primate center is outfitted with an irrigation system and within a few years it will supply the sanctuary’s primates with fresh fruit, including apples and persimmons.