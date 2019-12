INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R) unveiled his 2020 Next Level Agenda on Tuesday which included a couple of proposals sure to get strong reaction from residents.

Holcomb addressed a number of topics, one of which was public health. He is proposing raising the state's age to 21 for the purchase of e-cigarettes and tobacco products. The current age is 18. The state legislature would have to pass a law raising the age.