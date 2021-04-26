Visit and fish at DNR properties for free on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering free admission to state parks, recreation areas, forests and reservoirs on Sunday which is also a Free Fishing Day.

“On Free Fishing Days, all Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp,” the DNR said. “All size and bag limits remain in effect.”

Photo courtesy of the Department of Natural Resources

For public places to fish near you, see on.IN.gov/where2fish. Check out the fishing tips and videos at on.IN.gov/learn2fish to help maximize your experience.

Find DNR properties across the state and facilities offered at dnr.IN.gov. Planned interpretive naturalist-led activities are listed at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.

Along with fishing, the DNR said its properties offer opportunities for hiking, bicycling, kayaking and more.

“Getting active outside can support physical and mental health and provides a way to socialize safely with family and friends,’ the DNR said.

Free gate admission and this Free Fishing Day are offered in partnership with the Indiana Destination Development Corporation’s Visit Indiana Week, which is May 2-8. Register for the Indiana State Nature Passport program at visitindiana.com/explore, then check in when you visit a property to participate in a variety of giveaways during the week and throughout the year.