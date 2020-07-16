Virus downturn knocks Indiana surplus down $850 million

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Plunging tax collections caused by the coronavirus turmoil have delivered a $850 million hit to Indiana’s state budget reserves, with a top state official saying he expects possibly steep spending cuts in the coming years.

State budget officials announced Thursday that Indiana closed the 2020 fiscal year ending June 30 with about $1.4 billion in reserves. That’s a 37% drop from a year ago. Officials haven’t laid off any state employees, but have implemented a widespread hiring freeze and asked most state agencies for 15% spending cuts. Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top budget adviser says he expects more austere budgets.

