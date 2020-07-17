Virus downturn knocks Indiana surplus down $850 million

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Plunging tax collections caused by the coronavirus pandemic have delivered a $850 million hit to Indiana’s state budget reserves, with a top state official saying steep spending cuts are likely in the coming years.

State budget officials announced Thursday that Indiana closed the 2020 fiscal year June 30 with about $1.4 billion in reserves. That’s a 37% drop from a year ago.

Officials haven’t laid off any state employees, but have implemented a widespread hiring freeze and asked most state agencies for 15% spending cuts.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top budget adviser says he expects more austere budgets.