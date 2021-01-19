Virtual Indiana State of State speech amid protest threat

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks after being sworn in during an inaugural ceremony at the Indiana State Museum, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s annual State of the State address will be a virtual event Tuesday night rather than delivered before the typical joint session of the General Assembly.

Holcomb had been planning to give the speech before a small audience at the Statehouse in observing COVID-19 precautions. But that was called off when he announced the closure of the Statehouse until Thursday because of possible protests related to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

The televised State of the State speech comes a week after Holcomb took the oath of office for his second term.

