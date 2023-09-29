NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) — A Virginia man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a search where Indiana State Troopers seized cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

At approximately 10 a.m. Friday, Master Trooper Barry Bischoff was patrolling Interstate 70 when he noticed a grey Honda car driving over the posted speed limit. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop and noticed signs of criminal activity when interacting with the driver.

The Trooper called for K-9 assistance and they performed an open-air sniff test where the K-9 gave a positive presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted where 3 grams of cocaine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Troopers also found a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat.

Kai Lord Victory Hakim, age 22 of Alexandria, VA was arrested on preliminary charges of;

Dealing a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 5 Felony.

Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony.

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Dangerous Person with a Prior, a Level 6 Felony.

Possession of Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor.

During a check on Hakim, it was determined that he was also wanted on an active warrant in the State of Virginia for Dealing a Schedule II Controlled Substance and prior Unlawful possession of a Firearm.

He was transported to Henry County Jail without further incident.