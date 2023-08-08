HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – During an opening meeting at Vincennes University on Monday, officials announced the largest single building project in the university’s history.

Officials announced the addition of a 70,000-square-foot learning space on the university’s campus with the construction of a $33.9 million Center for Health Sciences and Active Learning. According to a news release, the new space will feature state-of-the-art clinical simulation labs equipped with high-fidelity manikins, virtual reality simulators and video recording systems.

“We are building upon the high-quality faculty, resources, and education Vincennes University offers students,” said College of Health Sciences and Human Performance Dean Michelle Cummins. “The Center for Health Sciences and Active Learning will have a tremendous impact in advancing the academic and career aspirations of the next generation of healthcare professionals as well as students in other disciplines. Careers in healthcare, especially nursing, are among the highest-in-demand jobs in Indiana. This new modern center is key to providing a transformative space for VU students and faculty that will allow the University to meet growing enrollment demands in our health science programs and help support Indiana’s healthcare systems.”

The center will be built on the former site of Harrison Hall.