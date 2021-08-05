Villages of Indiana hosting 5th annual Diaper Day to help Hoosiers in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Villages of Indiana is hosting its fifth annual Diaper Day on Aug. 24 with a goal of collecting 30,000 diapers for Indiana families in need.

In Indiana, one in three families say they do not have enough diapers to keep their infants and toddlers clean and dry. Programs that support families in need, such as Indiana WIC and SNAP, do not allow for diaper purchases. So, The Villages of Indiana is stepping to help fill the gap.

The Villages of Indiana is a statewide organization with a team serving over 3,100 children and families each day. In 2020, The Villages of Indiana said its programs served over 2,000 children under the age of five, many who use diapers. Depending on the brand, parents may spend $90 per month on diapers for a baby or toddler, according to the National Diaper Bank.

“Our family’s stories demonstrate the need for this annual call out to our communities for diaper donations,” said Shannon Schumacher, The Villages president and CEO. “Many parents tell us about the financial choices they make during the week to figure out how to make diapers last, buy enough food for the family and stretch dollars for gas. A donation means a hand up and is truly appreciated.”

Diaper Day corporate partners are MHS and Hirons. The Villages of Indiana said the MHS team has agreed to match $3,000 of diaper donations, or over 10,600 diapers. Hirons is donating $1,000 or over 3,500 diapers. Diapers will be donated to The Villages of Indiana families including foster parents, new parents served through the Older Youth Services program and families served through Indiana Healthy Families.

How to donate:

All diaper size donations are needed from newborn to size 6 as well as Pull-Ups. To receive an acknowledgement for tax purposes, send the receipt to KCottingham@villages.org since Amazon does not provide organizations a private donor’s information.

