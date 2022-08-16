KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) – A woman has been charged in connection to a Kokomo fire, and told police she had a long-standing dispute with the resident whose apartment she tried to ignite, according to a media release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Someone reported a fire at the Kokomo Manor Apartments on Aug. 8. Kokomo fire crews found what they described as a small fire- already extinguished on its own- that had been started outside a second-floor apartment.

No injuries were reported, according to the homeland security release.

Homeland Security shared surveillance video from the apartment building that shows the suspect walking inside, carrying items she would soon light on fire outside the apartment, and afterwards leaving the scene in her red van. When the video was first shared, a tip led to the identification of 25-year-old Gwendolyn Reggs of Bunker Hill.

After her arrest, Reggs told police there was a “long-standing dispute” between her and a woman who lived in the apartment she tried to set on fire, investigators said. Reggs said the woman had been harassing her.

Investigators did not elaborate on the harassment involved nor how Reggs got into the apartment to set the fire.

Reggs was charged with attempted arson, criminal recklessness and other charges, police said. She is booked in the Howard County jail.

Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security was involved in the investigation.