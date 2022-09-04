INDIANAPOLIS — An extremist, white nationalist hate group marched through the streets of Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon while chanting, carrying signs and beating drums.

Video given to FOX59 taken by a witness downtown shows around 50 white males dressed in khakis, dark shirts and face coverings roaming the city streets. The extremist group Patriot Front has claimed they were the organizers of the march on their account on the social media site Telegram.

Patriot Front is classified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a designated hate group based out of Texas that has a white nationalist ideology. SPLC describes the group as “an image-obsessed organization” that “focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda” such as Saturday’s marches in Indianapolis.

Video provided by Brendan Bow

FOX59 reporters saw the marchers walk from the American Legion Mall to the Indianapolis Public Library and then back to the mall. The group dispersed by around 2:15 p.m.

Accompanied by drums and banners, the marchers could be heard yelling “America for Sale” and “Reclaim America,” which Wikipedia lists as the Patriot Front’s main motto.

The Indiana Capitol Police observed the march, FOX59 has been told, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police have been advised of the march and are making inquiries. IMPD officials said Saturday that the marchers were a part of a national group that is not active locally.

FOX59 has reached out to IMPD and ISP for more information regarding the march.