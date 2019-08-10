Video raises questions of excessive force on Evansville teenager

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) – Shocking video shows the take down of a student in Evansville following reports of a school bus fight. The video shows three officers on top of the teen, and one officer punching the student in the back a number of times.

The video is raising questions if police used excessive force.

The Evansville Police Department says the clip circulating on social media only shows a portion of what happened. That is a reason why the department decided to release body camera footage of the incident.

On Thursday, August 8th, officers responded to Gum and Southeast 8th Street after Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation officials called 911 reporting a fight on a school bus.

When officers arrived, the student who is believed to have started the fight would not cooperate. Police say the teen exited the bus through the back door, resisted arrest and threw an officer to the ground.

EPD says the officers in the video were within their guidelines and there will be no disciplinary action taken.