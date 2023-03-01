PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a case of attempted murder that left a victim with life-threatening injuries from being hit with baseball bats, according to an investigation by Indiana State Police.

The victim, who remains anonymous, told state police they were lured to an “undisclosed location” by 23-year-old Elizabeth Potts in December 2022. That’s when the victim was battered with baseball bats by 30-year-old Jacob Burch and 28-year-old Dakota Hedinger.

Elizabeth Potts (Indiana State Police) Jacob Burch (Indiana State Police) Dakota Hedinger (Indiana State Police)

The victim had life-threatening injuries and was flown to a trauma center, police said.

According to the release, all three suspects were arrested on warrants for the following crimes:

Attempted Murder, Felony, Level 1

Conspiring to Commit Murder, Felony, Level 2

Aggravated Battery, Felony, Level 3

Conspiring to Commit Aggravated Battery, Felony, Level 3

Aggravated Battery with Serious Permanent Disfigurement, Felony, Level 3

Conspiring to Commit Battery with Serious Permanent Disfigurement, Felony, Level 3

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Felony. Level 5

Conspiring to Commit Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Felony, Level 5

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, Felony, Level 5

Conspiring to Commit Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, Felony, Level 5

Police said Potts fled to Kentucky, where she is from. Potts was later arrested in January and extradited back to Indiana, where she is held in the Perry County Jail on $960,00 bond or 10% cash, according to the release.

Burch and Hedinger were arrested Wednesday morning and are being held with no bond. Burch, from Huntingburg, is in the Spencer County Jail and Hedinger, from Cannelton, is in the Perry County Jail.