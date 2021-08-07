Vehicle crashes into Gary home, killing woman, injuring 3

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a motor vehicle drove through a home in Gary, killing a woman and injuring three others.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office says the crash around 8:30 p.m. Friday killed 66-year-old Jaqueline Laws.

Police say she was one of three people inside the home at the time of the crash.

One was taken to a hospital in unknown condition and another was treated at the scene.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the driver, a woman, also was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The vehicle appeared to have entered the front of the house and exited the side of an attached garage, crashing into nearby woods.