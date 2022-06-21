PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A crash shut down a section of a northwest Indiana interstate for four hours Tuesday morning.

Around 7 a.m., an ISP trooper responded to a crash on Interstate 94 westbound at the 26.6 mile marker. It had been reported a tractor pulling a lawn mower had been hit by a vehicle.

Indiana State Police said a John Deere tractor was mowing along the north ditch of the interstate and attempted to make a U-turn when it got to a bridge. The tractor began to drive on the shoulder of the westbound lanes and failed to yield to a white 2004 Ford van driving in the right lane, resulting in a crash, state police said.

The driver of the tractor, Harold D. Johns, 68, from Winamac, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the van, Andrew M. Weston, 27, from Michigan City, was not injured and refused medical treatment at the scene, police reported.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash. All the westbound lanes were closed around the scene for about 4 hours during the investigation and cleanup.