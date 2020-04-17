Valparaiso U lays off 200, cuts pay of others over virus

VALPARAISO, Ind. (The Times) — Valparaiso University has laid off 200 employees and has cut the salaries of others to save money during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school announced it was furloughing 154 full-time employees and 46 part-time employees. The layoffs began Thursday.

Staff that hasn’t been furloughed and earning at least $48,000 annually will have salaries cut 2% or more, depending on the level of pay.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports other faculty will be encouraged to take voluntary pay cuts that match the scale of reductions taken by others.

University President Mark Heckler has taken a 30% pay cut.

The layoffs are expected to continue through July 31.