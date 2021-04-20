USPS looking to hire multiple letter carriers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced it is looking to hire multiple letter carriers: City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate and Assistant Rural Carrier.

The salary for a City Carrier Assistant (CCA) is $18.01 an hour. The employee will be required to work Saturdays and weekdays as needed. This may include Sundays and holidays. USPS said the individual must be available to work assigned tours, scheduled days and must be available to work on short notice. In accordance with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Collective Bargaining Agreement, CCAs may possibly be converted to a career (regular) position within 24 months.

“A CCA delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle under varying road and weather conditions in a prescribed area; maintains professional and effective public relations with customers and others, requiring a general familiarity with postal laws, regulations, products and geography of the area,” the USPS said.

The salary for a Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) is $19.06 an hour. The USPS said a RCA cases, delivers, and collects mail along a prescribed rural route using either a vehicle provided by the Postal Service or the employee’s own vehicle, for which he/she will be compensated. The employee provides customers on the route with a variety of services.

The salary for an Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) is $19.06 per hour. The USPS said an ARC delivers packages on Sundays and observed federal holidays. In addition, they may case, deliver, collect mail and packages along a prescribed rural route and provide customers with a variety of services on Saturdays.

Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record and at least two years of documented driving experience.

All applicants must apply online at http://www.usps.com/employment. Paper applications will not be accepted.

USPS said an online assessment exam is required for these positions. Instructions regarding the exam process will be sent via email once the candidate successfully submits an online application. Applicants must also be a U. S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, or a citizen of a territory owing allegiance to the United States.

The Postal Service said it will communicate with candidates by email concerning applications, so it is important that applicants have an email address to be able to receive messages.

Limited benefits include raises, paid vacation days and access to health insurance as required by law or after the first 360-day term, whichever comes first, the USPS said.

Since the positions posted change frequently, the USPS recommends that those seeking work check each day for jobs posted.