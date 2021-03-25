USPS looking to hire city carrier assistants

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) in Indiana announced it is looking to hire city carrier assistants (CCA).

A CCA delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle under varying road and weather conditions in a prescribed area, USPS said. CCAs also maintain professional and effective public relations with customers and others, requiring a general familiarity with postal laws, regulations, products and geography of the area.

USPS said the salary for a CCA is $17.29 an hour. The employee will be required to work Saturdays and weekdays as needed, this may include Sundays and holidays. The employee must also be available to work assigned tours, scheduled days and be available to work on short notice.

To apply, visit the USPS Careers website, click on Indiana as the location search to find the positions open in several zip codes in the Greater Indiana District. All applicants must apply online by 11:59 p.m. on the job posting close date. Paper applications will not be accepted.

Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of documented driving experience.

An online assessment exam is required for these positions-Assessment 474, USPS said. Instructions regarding the exam process will be sent via email once the candidate successfully submits an online application. Applicants must also be a U.S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien or a citizen of a territory owing allegiance to the United States.

USPS said it will communicate with candidates by email concerning applications.

Limited benefits include raises, paid vacation days and access to health insurance as required by law or after the first 360-day term, whichever comes first.