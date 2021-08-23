USF holds ribbon cutting for Crown Point expansion

USF Board of Trustees member Dan Klein, USF Crown Point Dean Dr. Marsha King, USF President Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer, USF Crown Point Advisory Committee member Joe Beckman, USF Director of Planned Giving Sister Marilyn Oliver, U.S. Rep Frank Mrvan (Photo courtesy of the University of Saint Francis)

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WANE) – Faculty, staff and students gathered at the University of Saint Francis (USF) Crown Point on Monday to commemorate the opening of the site’s expansion with a ribbon cutting on the first day of fall semester classes.

USF President Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer and USF Crown Point Dean Dr. Marsha King shared their excitement for expansion and the benefits it will bring to students and the healthcare community.

“We are conscious of the Lord blessing all the hard work that has been put into this building. This building will allow time together to understand how better to learn, how better to come together, and how better to help God’s children in healthcare,” Fr. Zimmer said.

USF said after the ribbon cutting, USF Chaplain Rev. John R. Sheehan, SJ, gave the blessing of the building.

USF Crown Point student Taylor Conn, USF President Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer, USF Director of Planned Giving Sister Marilyn Oliver, U.S. Rep Frank Mrvan, USF Crown Point student Simona Branoska, USF Crown Point Dean Dr. Marsha King, Tonn & Blank Construction President & CEO Jon Gilmore, USF Crown Point student Lauren Bartley (Photo courtesy of the University of Saint Francis)

The ribbon cutting celebrated the $7 million expansion project, which doubled the size of the facility. USF Crown Point expects a subsequent doubling in enrollment in the coming years. New programs at the site this fall include Surgical Technology, Radiologic Technology,Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Advanced Medical Imaging, USF said. These fields have been identified as highly in demand in northwest Indiana.

“University of Saint Francis Crown Point is set apart because of our Franciscan values that we incorporate in our classrooms. These values are instilled in our students, and it shows in how we treat each other and our patients, and the love and care that we put into our healthcare programs,” Dr. King said.

The USF Crown Point site expansion was completed through a partnership with Franciscan Alliance, a grant from the Lilly Endowment and generous donations from USF Crown Point supporters.