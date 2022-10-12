INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is awarding $1.7 million in grants to four rural health care organizations in four Indiana counties.

The grants will allow these organizations to expand their critical services, which server more than 74,000 Hoosiers.

“The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants for the counties of Perry, Pulaski, Greene and Crawford are key to improving the infrastructure in those areas,” said Dr. Terry Goodin, USDA-RD Indiana state director.

The money from the grants will go toward the following:

Perry County: $262,700 – Goes toward the Perry County Memorial Hospital

Pulaski County: $95,000 – Goes toward a new ambulance

Greene County: $1 million – Goes toward the renovation and relocation of the Greene County Memorial Hospital’s intensive care unit

Crawford County: $408,900 – Goes toward buying two fully equipped ambulances, which give the county a total of five ambulances

The USDA made the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants available through the American Rescue Plan Act in August 2021.