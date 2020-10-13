US judge upholds several Indiana abortion restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has upheld several Indiana laws restricting abortion that were challenged by a group that has fought a legal battle to open an abortion clinic in South Bend. The ruling, however, allowed Whole Woman’s Health Alliance to continue its lawsuit against other abortion restrictions.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued the ruling late Friday, upholding several state law provisions, including the requirement that all abortion clinics obtain a state license and that doctors must perform an ultrasound on the pregnant woman at least 18 hours before an abortion.

