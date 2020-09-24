US judge blocks Indiana’s limits on voting time extensions

FILE – In this June 2, 2020 file photo, voters wait in a line outside Broad Ripple High School to vote in the Indiana primary in Indianapolis. Indiana election officials are bracing for perhaps 10 times more mail-in ballots for this fall’s election than four years ago. The secretary of state office’s projection of 1.3 million to 1.8 million mailed ballots means more than half of Indiana’s voters might choose that option rather than heading to polling sites for the Nov. 3 election amid coronavirus exposure worries (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a law unique to Indiana that prevents voters from asking courts to extend voting hours beyond the state’s 6 p.m. closing time because of Election Day troubles.

U.S. District Judge Richard Young’s preliminary injunction was issued Tuesday. It blocks a law passed last year by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature.

The law prevents anyone other than a county election board, which oversee voting matters, from requesting court orders to extend voting hours.

It comes as county election officials are preparing coronavirus precautions for in-person voting on Nov. 3 while handling an expected surge in mail-in ballots.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.