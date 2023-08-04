EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Deputies brought a peaceful end to a late-night standoff.

Deputies said that the incident began around 9:30 Wednesday night while they were in the 1600 block of North Sixth Avenue searching for John Martinez, 53.

Deputies said they wanted to talk to him as part of an ongoing investigation.

Authorities said he also had an active felony warrant out of Warrick County for failure to register as a sex offender.

According to deputies, when they arrived on scene, they attempted to make contact with Martinez at the door when he began to barricade himself inside.

Negotiators and SWAT team then arrived on the scene.

Negotiations took place for several more hours before the SWAT team was able to breach the front door and take Martinez into custody.

According to an affidavit, police found several attempted burn piles, lighters, a gas can, paraphernalia and methamphetamine in the home.

Martinez is facing several charges, including attempted arson, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting law enforcement.