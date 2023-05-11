PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A 32-year-old Indianapolis man has been arrested after reportedly wrecking a semi-truck while under the influence on Interstate 70.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. near the 32 mile marker of I-70 westbound. The crash involved two commercial vehicles.

Investigating troopers found that Benjamin Polk, 32, of Indianapolis was driving a semi-truck westbound when he crashed into a second semi-truck while attempting to pass in the left lane.

Polk’s truck struck the ear of the other semi, Polk reportedly then overcorrected causing his truck to tip onto it’s side. The driver of the other semi-truck immediately began braking and came to a stop, while Polk’s truck continued to slide on it’s side eventually stopping ahead of the second truck.

Polk then reportedly attempted to flee the scene of the crash, before being detained by nearby correctional officers who had been driving a prisoner transport vehicle.

A trooper speaking to Polk reported noticing signs of intoxication. Polk refused to submit to any field sobriety tests or certified chemical tests. After being cleared at a nearby hospital, Polk was taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane for approximately 3-hours as crews cleaned up the scene.

Polk has been charged preliminarily with the following;

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated A class A misdemeanor

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person A class C misdemeanor



Original: A crash involving two commercial vehicles has caused a traffic backup on Interstate 70 westbound in Putnam County.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, the crash occurred at the 32 mile marker of I-70 westbound, that’s west of the Cloverdale exit. While all westbound lanes were initially shut down as crews worked to clean up the crash, as of 12:30 p.m. one lane has been reopened.

Sgt. Ames said the crash involved a box truck and a semi-truck. Ames expects the cleanup to take about 2 hours.

No word yet on potential injuries resulting from the incident or how the crash occurred.

Drivers are asked to use caution as they approach the area.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.