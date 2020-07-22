University sued after student’s fall causes severe injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed against the University of Notre Dame by the parents of a student who was severely injured in a 30-foot fall in a stairwell during a 2019 party.

The lawsuit filed in St. Joseph County, Indiana by Stephen and Debbie Tennant of Gurnee, Illinois, claims the university put their son, Sean, at risk by condoning a “quasi-fraternity atmosphere” at an on-campus residence hall.

Sean Tennant, who was 18 at the time, survived the fall in Sorin Hall, but suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him with “a catastrophic decline in neuro-cognitive and functional abilities,” according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday.

A Notre Dame spokesman had no comment.

