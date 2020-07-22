University of Notre Dame sued after student’s fall causes severe injury

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed against the University of Notre Dame by the parents of a student who was severely injured in a 30-foot fall in a stairwell during a 2019 party.

The lawsuit filed in St. Joseph County, Indiana by Stephen and Debbie Tennant of Gurnee, Illinois, claims the university put their son, Sean, at risk by condoning a “quasi-fraternity atmosphere” at an on-campus residence hall.

Sean Tennant, who was 18 at the time, survived the fall in Sorin Hall, but suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him with “a catastrophic decline in neuro-cognitive and functional abilities,” according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday.

A Notre Dame spokesman had no comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss