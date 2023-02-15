EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville (UE) released a statement in response to reports of a racial incident that happened during a party off-campus.

UE says it was made aware of an incident they did not elaborate on and as a result swiftly took action. UE says it’s already conducted an “intial intake” with several parties involved, and is actively cooperating with investigators to resolve the issue.

The university says it has taken further specific actions to ensure that the campus environment remains free from racism. Officials say however, confidentiality is crucial in these matters and due to federal privacy laws the university can’t provide much more information beyond what has already been shared.

The full statement can be seen below: