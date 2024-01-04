VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The redacted application for the proposed Union Hospital acquisition of Regional Hospital has been released for public viewing by the Indiana Department of Health.

The COPA application was submitted on September 14, 2023, according to the document.

There is currently a public comment period open, and the COPA itself is still pending review from the IDH.

Anyone who wants to either voice their concerns about the proposed merger or share their support is asked to complete the simple public comment form at this link.

The full redacted COPA application can be read, printed or downloaded below: