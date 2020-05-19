Union: Inmate COVID-19 case at Terre Haute federal prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Tribune-Star) — A prison workers union official says a case of COVID-19 in an inmate has been reported at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute.

Vice President Vic Rubinacci of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 720 says union members were notified Saturday that one inmate had tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus and that two staff persons had been exposed to it.

Rubinacci tells the Tribune-Star the infected inmate was housed in the maximum-security prison at the Federal Correctional Complex.

The Bureau of Prison declined to confirm the case.