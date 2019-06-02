Unidentified body pulled from White River

Authorities located the body of an unidentified subject in the White River in Morgan County Sunday morning.

Police were called to a bridge on State Road 144 after witnesses called and said they believed they found a body while they were walking along the banks of the river. Investigators arrived and confirmed that it was a body, but didn’t know who the person was.

Officials say the identification process is underway.

Indiana Conservation Officers, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office are investigating the situation.