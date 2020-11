MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An unidentified male body was recovered from the White River in Marion County on Sunday.

Just before 1 p.m., police received a call about a body being in the White River near the Indianapolis Zoo, which responders later recovered.

The Marion County Coroner took possession of the remains and is working on identifying the subject.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is encouraged to contact the coroner’s office at (317) 327-4744.