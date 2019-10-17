Uber riders and drivers can now text to 911 in Indiana

SAN FRANCISCO (WANE) Uber is taking advantage of the statewide availability of text to 911 in Indiana by offering the ability to enable the feature inside its app.

This new feature will be part of the 911 Assistance button housed inside Uber’s Safety Toolkit. Riders and drivers will be able to choose between texting or calling 911 should they need emergency assistance while on an Uber trip.

When used, the text to 911 feature populates an SMS text message to 911 with key trip details including locations and vehicle information. According to Uber, the company consulted with 911 dispatchers to determine which information to include in an initial text message to 911. Below is a sample initial text message:

“In an emergency, every second counts. This new addition to the app will allow Uber users to reach out to 911 in situations where they may not be able to make a phone call,” said Sachin Kansal, Uber’s Head of Safety Products.

“We are always exploring ways to help make travel safer,” said Kansal. “We are piloting this feature in Los Angeles, Minnesota, and Indiana and look forward to expanding it in all areas where text to 911 is available.”