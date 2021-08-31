Uber, Lift offering $15 ride credits for Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) announced it is partnering with Uber and Lyft to reduce impaired driving this Labor Day weekend by offering $15 ride credits in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis up to 2,000 rides (1,000 per city) from Friday through Tuesday.

The ride credits are offered through the Sober Ride Indiana program and can only be redeemed between the hours of 5 p.m. and 3 a.m.

“Our goal is to make sure motorists make it to and from their destination safely, with no fatalities this Labor Day weekend,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “We want this to be a time of celebration with friends and family, not tragedy.”

Sober Ride Indiana was developed by ICJI to save lives and put a stop to drunk driving, which claims the lives of more than 10,000 people every year in the U.S. That’s approximately one person every 52 minutes or 28 per day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Of the 898 traffic fatalities that occurred last year in Indiana, 151, or 17%, were alcohol related, ICJI said. That’s up from 130 in 2019. During Labor Day weekend alone, there were 12 fatal collisions with one involving a driver over the legal limit.

“Driving impaired has deadly consequences and should never be an option,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI Traffic Safety Director. “It’s completely preventable. That’s why it’s critical to always plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home.”

To redeem a $15 ride credit, visit SoberRideIndiana.com. Then, click on “Redeem Ride Credits” and follow the instructions for the ridesharing service being used.

Before booking a sober ride, ICJI is encouraging users to review and follow any COVID-specific requirements designated by Uber and Lyft. Tips are not included, and users are financially responsible for anything over $15. Possession of the code does not necessarily guarantee availability of the credit.

Sober Ride Indiana is a pilot program that’s funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Since the program’s launch last December, more than 4,000 ride credits have been redeemed.

To learn more about the program, visit SoberRideIndiana.com.