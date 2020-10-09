U.S 20 named ‘Medal of Honor Highway’ across Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation unveiled signs Friday officially naming U.S. Highway 20 as the “Medal of Honor Memorial Highway” across Northern Indiana. A naming ceremony and sign unveiling took place along U.S. 20 in Angola with federal, state and local officials as well as Hoosier veterans’ groups taking part.

“Indiana is a state with a proud history of showing honor and respect to our nation’s veterans,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “Naming U.S. 20 as the Medal of Honor Memorial Highway is a wonderful tribute to the men and women who protect our freedom and our country, and I’m so grateful to Rep. Zent and the veterans’ organizations that led this effort.”

State Representative Denny Zent led the naming effort in partnership with Indiana veterans’ organizations. Rep. Zent introduced legislation calling renaming, unanimously approved by the Indiana House and Senate during the 2020 session of the Indiana General Assembly.

By designating U.S. 20 as the Medal of Honor Memorial Highway, Indiana joins a national effort to name U.S. 20, which runs 3,365 miles from Boston, MA to Newport, OR. Indiana is home to 156 miles of US-20 and is the sixth state to adopt the Medal of Honor name formally. Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska have named their sections, and efforts are underway in Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts to name their portions.