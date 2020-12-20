U of E alumni warn of impact of eliminating music department

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — University of Evansville alumni are warning that if the school’s trustees approve a proposal that would eliminate the university’s music department, it would have a harmful ripple effect on southwestern Indiana’s arts and culture.

Alumni fear that eliminating the only music department in the Evansville area would make it harder for local schools to recruit music teachers and have other long-lasting impacts.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the music department is one of three that would be eliminated under the proposal. Seventeen majors in total would be cut from the university’s curriculum and 35 to 40 faculty would lose their jobs.