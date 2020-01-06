Two vehicle rollover crash sends one to hospital

Indiana State Police say a two vehicle crash sent an Ohio woman to a hospital after nails were spilled all over a roadway in Richmond, Ind.

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say a two vehicle crash sent an Ohio woman to a hospital after nails were spilled all over a roadway in Richmond, Ind.

Police say around noon Monday, Trooper Paul Harrison was on U.S. 27 south of Richmond for a traffic stop when passing motorists informed him of a rollover crash just to the south of his location.

Harrison left the traffic stop and arrived at the scene of the crash in less than a minute between Endsley Road and Pottershop Road. He found a Nissan Murano in the middle of the road that had rolled over several times and trapped the female driver. A pickup truck pulling a box trailer was pulled off the berm with the trailer missing the tires and axle off its left side.

The initial investigation by Harrison indicates the Nissan Murano, driven by Kim Williams, 61, of Cincinnati, was northbound when her vehicle went left of center for an unknown reason. The vehicle hit the left side of the trailer, being pulled by a Ford F-350 driven by Leslie Hathaway, 56, of Portland, Ind.

The crash tore open the side of the trailer, dumping nails all over the roadway. The Murano rolled before coming to rest right-side up. She was pulled from her vehicle by the Richmond Fire Department and taken to an area hospital with what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Hathaway was not injured.