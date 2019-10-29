Two vehicle accident sends ISP capitol officer to hospital

Indiana State Police say Capitol Officer Meneely was injured after a vehicle drove into his path in Vigo County. (Indiana State Police)

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police officer was involved in a crash that left him injured.

Monday evening around 5:40 p.m., Indiana State Police say Shae Shelton, 19, was driving southbound on North 30th Street when Shelton pulled into the the path of Capitol Officer Charles Meneely, Jr., 38, who was driving westbound on 8th Avenue.

Meneely’s 2015 Dodge Charger struck Shelton’s vehicle, causing Meneely’s vehicle to spin and come to a rest in the eastbound lane of 8th Avenue and Shelton’s vehicle to stop on the south side of the avenue.

Shae Shelton, 19, was driving southbound on North 30th Street when the crash occurred. (Indiana State Police)

Meneely was transported from the crash scene via ambulance to a local hospital. He suffered non-life threatening injuries. Shelton was not injured from the accident.

Drugs and alcohol are not a factor in the accident, according to ISP.