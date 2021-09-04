Two cars totaled, woman sent to hospital in DeKalb County three-car pileup

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a car accident involving three vehicles.

A Ford Escape was traveling southbound on SR 1 on September 3 at 6:17 p.m. A Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on SR 8. A Ford Explorer was headed northbound and stopped at the stop sign on SR 101.

The Escape reportedly stopped at the stop sign at the intersection before entering the intersection and failed to yield the right of way to the Focus traveling eastbound. The Focus struck the Escape on the passenger side in the intersection.

The Escape and the Focus then collided into the Explorer, who was still at a stop. The Escape rolled onto its top as a result of the collision. It came to a rest on its driver’s side in-between the other two vehicles.

The driver, from Fort Wayne, was trapped inside and had to be freed from the vehicle. She suffered cuts to her face as well as general complaints of pain and was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

The driver of the Focus, from Butler, had complaints of neck pain. The driver of the Explorer, from St. Joe, did not report any injuries.

The Escape and the Focus were totaled, and the estimated damage of the Explorer was $10,000.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Butler Fire Department, Concord Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Jeff’s Towing, and Brent’s Towing.